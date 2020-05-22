Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,928 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 162,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,815,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $45.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

