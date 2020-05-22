Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 583.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,965,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $109.28 and a 52-week high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.