Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 288,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

NYSE STAG opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.