JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.76. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

