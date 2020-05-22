Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 142,223 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 142,223 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.