Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 314,189 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $29,229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

