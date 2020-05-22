Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 314,189 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,229,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.46 and a 200 day moving average of $162.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.