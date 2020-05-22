Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,267 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW opened at $34.52 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

