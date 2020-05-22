BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 194.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth $148,000.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MVF opened at $8.03 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.