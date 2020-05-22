Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,788 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 128.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 854,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 683,793 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork Inc has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $26,267.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $523,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 341,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 646,498 shares of company stock worth $5,717,614 and have sold 103,452 shares worth $823,785. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

