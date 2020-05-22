RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,223,000 after buying an additional 197,496 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 61,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41,763.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 117,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $172.26 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Citigroup decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.25.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

