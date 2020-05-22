Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,273,000 after acquiring an additional 677,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 470,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 905,891 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

