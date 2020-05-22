Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 719.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,803 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.49. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

