Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 9,300 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

EC opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.88. Ecopetrol SA has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol SA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.8938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

