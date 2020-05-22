First Trust Advisors LP Sells 696,634 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 696,634 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of F.N.B. worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 487.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $425,050. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

