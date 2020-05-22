First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,528 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

ARE stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $503,652.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,798. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

