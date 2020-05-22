First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

