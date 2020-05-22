UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $169.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.88. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

