Mizuho Increases Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $200.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coupa Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $212.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $219.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $143,075.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $99,182.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $171,017.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $121,761.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,721 shares of company stock worth $33,615,970 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

