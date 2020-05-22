Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 63.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,663,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

SUI stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

