First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.