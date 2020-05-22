First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $570.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,947. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

