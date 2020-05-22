First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 10,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 574,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 114,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,887,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,885,000 after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 835,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $150.83 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day moving average is $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.