Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.25% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $57,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

In other news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.28.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

