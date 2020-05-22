Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $8.93 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 260,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

