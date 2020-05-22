Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.74% of Emcor Group worth $58,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $63.67 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

