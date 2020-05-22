Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,362 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

