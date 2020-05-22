Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 257,127 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 257,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Signature Bank worth $55,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.15.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

