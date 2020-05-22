Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $53,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SkyWest by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after acquiring an additional 234,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in SkyWest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,028,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,487,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of SKYW opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht acquired 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

