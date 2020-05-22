Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $54.68 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.74% of Darling Ingredients worth $54,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $9,477,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 in the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

