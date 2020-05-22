Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Director Sells C$92,250.00 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Director Michael Steinmann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.90, for a total transaction of C$92,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,813,688.80.

PAAS opened at C$37.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 267.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$13.83 and a twelve month high of C$38.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 109.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$36.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

