Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells $97,006.69 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $97,006.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,017,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,809,439.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

