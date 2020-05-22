Insider Buying: Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00.

NYSE LNC opened at $35.94 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

