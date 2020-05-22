Insider Buying: Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00.
NYSE LNC opened at $35.94 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.27.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
