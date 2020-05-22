SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 265,668 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of SLM worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5,099.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

SLM stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

