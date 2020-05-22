Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,052 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Alkermes worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Alkermes by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes Plc has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

