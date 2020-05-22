Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,707,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $192,374.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

NBIX opened at $124.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $127.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

