Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 21,876 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Legg Mason worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 444.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of LM stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. Legg Mason Inc has a 1 year low of $33.99 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other Legg Mason news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $38,763,011.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 207,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,033 shares of company stock valued at $64,751,538 in the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

