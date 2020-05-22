United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $120.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $124.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

