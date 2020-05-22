Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNKN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.