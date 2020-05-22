WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.38% of WD-40 worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,657,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,751,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,352,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,817,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.53.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SLM Corp Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
SLM Corp Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,052 Shares of Alkermes Plc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,052 Shares of Alkermes Plc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 21,876 Shares of Legg Mason Inc
Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 21,876 Shares of Legg Mason Inc
United Therapeutics Co. Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers
United Therapeutics Co. Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers
Dunkin Brands Group Inc Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Dunkin Brands Group Inc Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report