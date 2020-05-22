Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 844,656 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,343,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,656 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of BRF worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BRF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BRF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 646,893 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in BRF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,217,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after acquiring an additional 526,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.92 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. BRF had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

