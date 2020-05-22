Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Qualys worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,669,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Qualys by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,457,000 after buying an additional 59,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $113.02.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $15,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,388,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,763,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,313 shares of company stock worth $19,751,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

