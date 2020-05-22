Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 944.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.