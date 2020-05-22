Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,390,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 259,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 211,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,792,000 after buying an additional 2,722,043 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.