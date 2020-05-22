Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Insulet worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 482.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insulet stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $228.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,443.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

