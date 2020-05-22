Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 13,736 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ITT were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.