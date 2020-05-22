Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 27,320 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,310 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,490,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,705 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,489,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,490 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,837. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

