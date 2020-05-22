New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,300 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $32.69 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

