New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,380 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $150.09 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

