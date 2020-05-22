New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 248.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,727 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.